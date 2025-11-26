Citigroup Lowers Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $319.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $349.00 to $319.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.88.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $240.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.13.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,684,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $422,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $384,265,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $281,351,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,508,000 after buying an additional 969,905 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

