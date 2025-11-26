Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 3,375 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 116,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,174 shares of company stock valued at $58,095,223. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $207.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $323.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

