Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,394,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $264,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,843.40. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

