Columbia International Equity Income ETF $INEQ Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INEQ – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia International Equity Income ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Columbia International Equity Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia International Equity Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

INEQ stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia International Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Columbia International Equity Income ETF Profile

The Columbia International Equity Income ETF (INEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies in developed markets outside the US. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental selection process with an exclusionary screen for ESG risk INEQ was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is issued by Columbia Threadneedle.

