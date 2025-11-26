Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 303,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 118.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 191,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 346,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,424.32. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 61,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,800 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMKR opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.