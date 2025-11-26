Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 116,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 18.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Angela Sun sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $108,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,897.96. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CWK opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cushman & Wakefield has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
