Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 177,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 134,954 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. New Street Research set a $24.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $23.47.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

