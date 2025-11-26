Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 230.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 2.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $9.70 target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

