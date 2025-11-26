Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,465,000. Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

