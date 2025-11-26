Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

