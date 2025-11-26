Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

