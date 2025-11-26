Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cottage Street Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28,759 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CIBC increased their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $229.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

