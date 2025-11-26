Creative Planning Acquires 2,905 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Creative Planning increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,945,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 33,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,577,000 after buying an additional 510,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $132.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

