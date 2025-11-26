Creative Planning Acquires 36,571 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Creative Planning increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PBF Energy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 66.2% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 200,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,111.36. This represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $28.92.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PBF opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

