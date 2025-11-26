Creative Planning Acquires 6,558 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $134.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

