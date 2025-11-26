Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cognex by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,190. The trade was a 18.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,706 shares of company stock valued at $512,065. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson set a $38.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.