Creative Planning Boosts Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Creative Planning boosted its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter worth $623,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in TKO Group by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after acquiring an additional 611,233 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 734,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the first quarter worth about $6,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.56, for a total value of $46,624.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $418,883.92. This represents a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.26, for a total transaction of $1,792,046.94. Following the sale, the director owned 118,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,309,563.04. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,347. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $187.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.78. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.48%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.