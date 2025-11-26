Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in FirstService by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in FirstService by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $209.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

FirstService stock opened at $152.95 on Wednesday. FirstService Corporation has a one year low of $149.13 and a one year high of $209.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day moving average of $181.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 0.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 2.53%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

