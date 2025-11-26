Creative Planning Buys 1,369 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 214.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of QRVO opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $106.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.95%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.