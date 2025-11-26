Creative Planning Buys 2,806 Shares of Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Creative Planning lifted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI set a $88.00 price target on Comerica and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

CMA stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

