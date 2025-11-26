Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,301,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

