Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,371,000 after buying an additional 974,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,834,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,031,000 after acquiring an additional 260,347 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,734,000 after buying an additional 348,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,988,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,300,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of IQLT opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

