Creative Planning Grows Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,890,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 821.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 463,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 412,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,946,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 352,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 995,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,924.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $554.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

