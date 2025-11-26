Creative Planning Grows Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

