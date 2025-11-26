Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Creative Planning raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Dynatrace by 761.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 42.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 259.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

