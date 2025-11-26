Creative Planning Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in News were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in News by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,578,000 after buying an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in News by 160.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NWSA opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. News Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price target on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

