Creative Planning Has $1.95 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF $SPXT

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.95% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SPXT stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $103.03.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.