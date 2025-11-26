Creative Planning Has $1.95 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF $SPXT

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.95% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXT. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of SPXT stock opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $103.03.
ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Technology ETF (SPXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Information Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the technology sector. SPXT was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
