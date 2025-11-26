Creative Planning Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Doximity by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Doximity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Doximity by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Doximity and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 36.60%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,575. The trade was a 86.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,103.16. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,339,580. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

