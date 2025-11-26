Creative Planning Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 713,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,767 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 238,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,259,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $204,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,672.64. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of ABG stock opened at $233.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $312.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.92.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

