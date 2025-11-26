Creative Planning Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.31% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 179.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,318.80. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $66.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a market cap of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

