Creative Planning Has $2.06 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,654.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 395.2% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $311.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.48 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.080-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, for a total transaction of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta bought 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,825.81. The trade was a 505.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.