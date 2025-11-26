Creative Planning Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Creative Planning increased its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 82.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Amcor by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amcor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 303,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 38,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

