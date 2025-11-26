Creative Planning Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 41.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its position in Fortive by 92.8% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.