Creative Planning Has $2.08 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 462,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,018,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.