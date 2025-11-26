Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 822,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 22,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR opened at $125.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $146.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $567.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

