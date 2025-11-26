Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Creative Planning increased its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Gen Digital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Gen Digital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

GEN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gen Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

In other Gen Digital news, Director John C. Chrystal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GEN stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

