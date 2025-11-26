Creative Planning Increases Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.52.

APG opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

