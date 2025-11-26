Creative Planning Increases Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Creative Planning grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $705,398,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 33,259 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 803,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after buying an additional 167,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $14,750,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $38,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 784,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,823,270.83. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,623,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $102.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 2.45.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The company had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

