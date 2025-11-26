Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Creative Planning raised its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 3.0%

POOL stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.07. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $229.63 and a 12 month high of $386.07. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Pool had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 target price on Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.86.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

