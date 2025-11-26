Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. $BHE

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE BHE opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $50.26.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $680.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 8,967 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $382,532.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 53,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,086.66. The trade was a 14.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

