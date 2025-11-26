Creative Planning Purchases 36,571 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Creative Planning grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $28.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $36,040.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,295.86. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of PBF stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.66%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

