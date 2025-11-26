Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Terex Corporation $TEX

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.07% of Terex worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Terex by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andra Rush acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,690.52. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Trading Up 1.5%

TEX opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Terex Corporation has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.Terex’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.