Creative Planning Raises Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.3%

PECO opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.