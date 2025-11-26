Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,371 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,519 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 671,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,522 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ VOD opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Vodafone Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 434.0%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VOD. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VOD

About Vodafone Group

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.