Creative Planning Sells 1,195 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Creative Planning reduced its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,368,000 after acquiring an additional 153,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,422,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Trading Up 1.7%

ATI opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total transaction of $1,029,945.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,599.86. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.