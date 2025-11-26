Creative Planning Sells 1,195 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $1,725,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 18.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in ATI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 443,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period.

NYSE ATI opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 246,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $1,031,850.96. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 98,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,582.80. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price target on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

