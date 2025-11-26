Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 157,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,375,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,445 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 178,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $2,752,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total transaction of $9,018,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,998,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,689,624.78. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 112,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $15,558,556.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 458,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,389,299.60. This trade represents a 19.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $154.18 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 230.12 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.61.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Stories

