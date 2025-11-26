Crh Plc $CRH Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832,027 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises approximately 1.0% of Boston Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in CRH were worth $888,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE CRH opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.28.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. CRH’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

