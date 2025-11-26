Critical Analysis: Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) vs. PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Vitesse Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of PrimeEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vitesse Energy and PrimeEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitesse Energy 7.70% 5.71% 3.87% PrimeEnergy 16.54% 17.98% 10.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitesse Energy 0 5 2 0 2.29 PrimeEnergy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vitesse Energy and PrimeEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vitesse Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. Given Vitesse Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vitesse Energy is more favorable than PrimeEnergy.

Risk and Volatility

Vitesse Energy has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitesse Energy and PrimeEnergy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitesse Energy $242.00 million 3.32 $21.06 million $0.50 41.59 PrimeEnergy $196.05 million 1.40 $55.40 million $10.45 16.04

PrimeEnergy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vitesse Energy. PrimeEnergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitesse Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vitesse Energy beats PrimeEnergy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana. The company also owns non-operated interests in the Central Rockies properties located in Colorado and Wyoming. Vitesse Energy, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About PrimeEnergy

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

