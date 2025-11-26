Curio Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35,741.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $276.97 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $280.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

